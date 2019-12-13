At this point, the future of Webster Groves High School’s eighth head football coach in more than a century is unknown.
That’s the way Cliff Ice wants it.
Ice, 55, announced to his team on Dec. 5 that he was stepping down as head coach after 21 years. Before that decision, he had already announced his retirement as the high school’s assistant activities director at the end of the school year.
As head coach, Ice guided Webster Groves to a 151-82 record, four Class 5 Missouri State Championship appearances, winning twice in 2002 and 2009 and finishing second in 2003 and 2010 and reaching the state semifinals twice in 2005 and 2013. There, he was able to develop his spread offensive attack, especially in the early years.
Ice, an Oklahoma native, said he considered remaining as head coach next fall, but he decided it was time for the program to have “a new voice.” His last five seasons, where Webster Groves suffered through a 17-35 record, including the school’s first winless season (0-10 in 2018) and a 15-game losing streak, made his decision easier. Ice said he was happy seeing his last team being competitive against Chaminade in the Class 5 state playoffs and against Kirkwood in the 112th annual Turkey Day Game.
Ice said he will not coach again for at least one season, perhaps even forever if he finds other interests. He thought about attending family functions in Oklahoma that he often missed in the past because of his coaching, music festivals, playing the guitar and traveling to see former players at college like defensive end Noah Arinze at Oklahoma.
“I want to enjoy my freedom and relax and be with my family,” Ice said. “It was a hard decision. It made it easier knowing I was retiring from my day job.”
Ice’s coaching career actually started as an assistant coach at a junior college in his home state of Oklahoma. He spent one season there. Then he had a choice to either become a graduate assistant at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale or an assistant coach at Hazelwood Central High School.
Already married, Ice chose the high school job for financial security. He spent years there, where he was as an offensive coordinator, helping Hazelwood Central win the 1996 state title. In 1999, Ice was hired to his first and only head coaching job at Webster Groves and as assistant activities director, where he would spend the most recent two decades.
“It’s a good job for a coach to have,” Ice said of his job assisting Activities Director Jerry Collins. “Coaching these players and being with these assistant coaches, they were like a second family. College coaching is a job. High School coaching is fun. I wouldn’t mind getting $3 million dollars to go away (as a college head coach), but I like going to work every day.”
Ice thought more about his future.
“Yoga?” Ice said. “I never tried it. We’ll see what the next step will bring. I’m just looking forward to being comfortable and stress-free. I’ll never have to think about coaching football. It’s really happening. Not coaching will be a foreign thing to me. Honestly, I don’t know if I am quite ready for this.”