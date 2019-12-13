Longtime Webster Groves High School Band Director Dane Williams has announced he’ll be retiring at the end of the school year after more than three decades with the district.
Williams made the announcement after a band concert last week, and also sent a letter to students and families. Williams, 53, has been a favorite among Webster Groves band students and parents for many years, and the news came as quite a surprise.
He started teaching with the district in 1989, and has taught band at the Steger Sixth Grade Center and Webster Groves High School ever since. He then became the director of the Webster Groves High School Marching Band in the early to mid-1990s. He’s now in his 31st year with the district.
Although it will be hard for him to say goodbye, Williams says it’s time for him to pass the torch – or conductor’s baton – to someone else.
“I love my students, their families, my colleagues, my school and our community,” Williams said. “I have no idea what next adventure will be, but it’s just time to move on to the next phase of my life.”
Having said that, there are a few reasons that led to his decision, one involving his hearing. As is common among most band directors, Williams has already begun to experience hearing loss.
“The equation for hearing loss is volume over time, so almost all of us struggle with it,” Williams said of band directors. “I noticed some ringing in my ears starting about 10 years ago, so I’ve been wearing ear plugs (during practices) for at least a decade. So, wanting to protect my hearing was definitely a factor.”
Wanting to spent more time with his family is another. Williams and his wife, Kelly, have two children: McKenna, who is a sophomore at Webster Groves High School, and Carter, a seventh grader at Hixson Middle School.
There’s no word yet on who will fill the role next, but Williams wants to give another young music teacher the opportunity that the district gave him when he interviewed for the position in 1989.
“I was given an incredible opportunity when I was hired for this job fresh out of college, and I hope this creates an opportunity for someone else who loves it just as much to begin their adventure with the Webster Groves School District,” he said.
Williams wants to assure students and parents that even though he’s retiring, he’ll still be around. He plans to continue working, even though he’s not sure where his new path will lead.
“I live in Webster, our kids go to Webster and I’ll still be around,” he said. “It’s just time for a new adventure.”
Williams said he’ll be more than happy to help if needed as the district transitions to a new band director.
“If I can be of service to the community and school district, I absolutely will,” he said. “I look forward to the remainder of the school year and one last opportunity to be a small part of our students’ development.”