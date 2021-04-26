Congratulations to the city of Kirkwood and the Historic Kirkwood Train Station Foundation on the successful grant received for the anticipated restoration of the centerpiece of downtown Kirkwood for the future.
The train station has weathered the 80 years since its last renovation in 1941 when young men and women from Kirkwood boarded trains from the same platform to serve in World War II. For some, boarding the train here was the last time they saw their loved ones. It is time to update and preserve the station to continue its use as a mode of transportation and a community resource for future generations.
Key to continuing to serve as a transportation hub is restoration of the second daily Amtrak Missouri River Runner train, which was temporarily suspended a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some Missouri legislators have ill-advisedly suggested permanently cutting this critical service just as travel and tourism are starting to return. The loss in tax revenue and tourism by making it impossible for day trips from the east side of the state affects everyone in the state.
Not everyone is privileged to have a private vehicle or the ability to drive the long distance between our two largest cities. Providing transportation alternatives that everyone can use — not just the trucking industry and private vehicle operators — just makes sense.
Cliff Kierstead
Kirkwood