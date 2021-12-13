Kirkwood High School’s student journalists recently brought home several awards from the National Scholastic Press Association Pacemaker Master Class Conference.
Students from Kirkwood High School’s journalism programs, which include The Kirkwood Call student newspaper and Pioneer yearbook, joined students from 59 other high school programs from across the country at the conference in Philadelphia Nov. 10-13.
Kirkwood’s programs brought home several national awards. The Kirkwood Call was one of 24 schools in the nation to earn a Pacemaker Award in the newspaper/newsmagazine category. The Pacemaker is the top prize in scholastic journalism.
In the conference Best of Show competition, TheKirkwoodCall.com website earned second place, The Kirkwood Call newsmagazine earned fourth place and the Pioneer yearbook earned fifth place.
In individual Pacemaker awards, the following Kirkwood students earned recognition:
• Lainey Hogg, Pioneer editor-in-chief: First Place, Photo of the Year, Sports Reaction
• Molly Higgins, 2021 graduate: Second Place, Story of the Year, News
• Olivia Silvey, 2021 graduate: Third place, Story of the Year, Editorial
• Sim Khanuja, The Kirkwood Call opinions editor: Third Place, COVID-19 Coverage, Print News or Features
• Audrey Blaine, The Kirkwood Call visual managing editor; Graesen Joyce, 2021 graduate; and Merry Schlarmann, The Kirkwood Call design editor: Honorable Mention, Design of the Year
• Grace Manion, 2021 graduate: Honorable Mention, COVID-19 Coverage, Yearbook Spread