We live in a relatively economically and racially diverse area of Webster Groves, what Mayor Welch might characterize as a “transitional” area. We find this diversity to make for interesting and vibrant neighborhoods.
We therefore plan to Vote “No” on Proposition 1 this August. While this seems counterintuitive and more than a little confusing, a “No” vote is a vote against repeal of the ordinance allowing for the development of affordable housing in select areas of Webster Groves on properties meeting specific criteria. A “No” vote is thus a vote for promoting a more diverse population, at least in select areas of Webster Groves. It’s a confusing yet important proposition!
Paul Detrick
Webster Groves