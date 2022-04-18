Sandy Baker’s letter “Critical Race Theory, Tired of Being Called a Racist” requires some unpacking. First, I would like to know how Critical Race Theory, a topic taught in law schools regarding the intersection of race and the legal system, is “hate-filled?”
Baker describes the United States as “a melting pot of opportunity and freedom.” The idea of the melting pot comes to us from the early 20th century when it was thought that all immigrants should assimilate — to be melted down and remolded to be just like us.
For most Americans, “just like us” meant that white Christians were preferred over others. History teaches us that non-white immigrants and African Americans were much less welcome, and many continue to feel the sting of that painful “othering” today.
Sandy Baker claims to be tired. I suspect Baker may really be feeling the unease we often experience when confronted with the uncomfortable truth about race in this country. The problem is deeply challenging and complex, and it will not be solved by simply admonishing us to “move on.”
Jeffery Matthews
Shrewsbury