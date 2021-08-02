The Confluence Chamber Orchestra will give its first major public concert since the pandemic began on Sunday, Aug. 15, 3 p.m., at Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 W. Adams Ave.
The program will feature family-friendly short pieces, including a piece by the group’s own Patricia Buehler. Admission is free, with donations accepted.
The Confluence Chamber Orchestra is an amateur string orchestra composed of a “confluence” of generations, backgrounds and abilities. Artistic Director William Bauer selects and arranges music that encourages players of all ages to enjoy learning and performing.
Since 2005, CCO has presented free concerts at museums, libraries and other community institutions.