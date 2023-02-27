The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis presents “Confederates” by Dominique Morisseau, which continues through March 5, at the Loretto-Hilton Center, 130 Edgar Road on the campus of Webster University.
“Confederates” tells the story of an enslaved rebel-turned-Union spy and a tenured professor in a modern-day private university who have parallel experiences of institutionalized racism, despite existing more than a century apart. MacArthur Genius Award-Winning Playwright Morisseau brilliantly bends the continuum of time and weaves together the stark realities of racial and gender bias both women face in this illuminating drama.
Morisseau is also known as the Tony-nominated author of the book-turned-Broadway musical, “Ain’t Too Proud —The Life and Times of the Temptations” that St. Louis audiences may remember from its run at The Fabulous Fox Theatre in 2022. She also authored “The Detroit Project,” which includes “Skeleton Crew,” soon to be performed at The Black Rep in St. Louis. Most recently, Morisseau has served as co-producer on the Showtime series “Shameless.” She has won a myriad of awards for her work.
“Dominique Morisseau is inarguably one of the greatest dramatists of her generation,” said Hana S. Sharif, Augustin Family Artistic Director at The Rep. “The scale and virtuosity of her work, coupled with the intimacy of the voices of her characters, illuminates and transforms the conceit of our fundamental humanity.”
The Rep will provide several special offerings and accessible performances throughout the run of “Confederates.” They include the following:
• Post-Show Talkback, March 1 at 2 p.m. — Following the performance, stick around for an informal discussion with members of the cast and creative team.
• Audio-Described Performance, March 2 at 8 p.m. — The Rep partners with MindsEye to offer live audio description.
• American Sign Language Interpreted, March 4 at 2 p.m. — Interpreters will sign along with what the actors are saying and expressing for the audience.
• Open-Captioned Performance, March 5 at 2 p.m. — An electronic text display will show what the actors are saying or singing.
Tickets for “Confederates” are on sale online at repstl.org or by calling 314-968-4925.