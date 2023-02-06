The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis presents “Confederates” from Feb. 11 through March 5, at the Loretto-Hilton Center, 130 Edgar Road on the campus of Webster University.
MacArthur Genius Award-Winning Playwright Dominique Morisseau bends the continuum of time and weaves together the stark realities of racial and gender bias in this illuminating drama.
The Rep will provide several special offerings and accessible performances throughout the run of “Confederates,” including:
• Post Show Talkbacks — Feb. 23 at 8 p.m., and March 1 at 2 p.m. Following the performance, stick around for an informal discussion with members of the cast and creative team of the show.
• Audio Described Performance —March 2 at 8 p.m. The Rep partners with MindsEye to offer live audio description.
• American Sign Language Interpreted — March 4 at 2 p.m. Interpreters will sign along with what the actors are saying and expressing for the audience.
• Open-Captioned Performance — March 5 at 2 p.m. An electronic text display will show what the actors are saying or singing.
For more information or tickets, visit repstl.org or call 314-968-4925.