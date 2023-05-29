Empowering our children with comprehensive sexual education and health resources while promoting open and honest conversation among families is not the same as normalizing physically and emotionally unsafe behavior.
The Kirkwood High School journalism department standing by its decision to print student opinions of “hook up culture” and drug usage in its yearbook is shock value at best, and a misuse of time, talent, energy and space that could have been devoted to more worthy world events and ethical dilemmas at worst.
Let’s use our free will to set a higher bar for ourselves and our students. It is a just and reasonable expectation that we use our education and autonomy to respect the minds and bodies of ourselves and others. In a time when many are struggling with the anxiety and lack of morality linked to social media, we as the adults can redirect our children’s attention to creating positive dialogue instead of condoning a toxic sexual culture.
A thoughtfully curated yearbook discussion of “hook up culture?” Perhaps. Guided, close-ended questions that normalize the sexual behavior of primarily minors? No thank you.
Colleen Kelsey
Glendale