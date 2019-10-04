Mayor Timothy Griffin welcomed a new school center to Kirkwood with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Sept. 6, at Christ Community Lutheran School (CCLS) located at 110 W. Woodbine Ave.
The Concordia Center for Christian Education is a new, state-of-the-art middle school and early childhood facility and part of Christ Community Lutheran School.
The 35,000-square-foot addition, which was completed this summer, is fully equipped and includes a secure welcome area with keypad and proximity card readers on all entry doors, a STEAM/Robotics lab with 3D printers and laser cutters, interactive whiteboards in every middle school classroom and a “common space” to encourage collaboration among students, staff and after-school clubs.
The Early Childhood Center includes the addition of infant classrooms and new play areas, both inside and outside.
Christ Community Lutheran School Executive Director Rev. Dr. Matt Hoehner, Lutheran Church leaders and students, staff and supporters were on-site during the celebration.
Christ Community Lutheran School is a nationally recognized Blue Ribbon School with campuses in Crestwood, Glendale, Kirkwood and Webster Groves. Founded in 1973, the school serves 676 students in early childhood through eighth grade, making it one of the largest Lutheran schools in the Bi-State Region.
For more information, visit www.ccls-stlouis.org. Christ Community is a member of the St. Louis-based Lutheran Elementary School Association.