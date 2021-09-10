The Old Orchard Gazebo Music Series continues its Friday night summer concert series on Sept. 10 with Hobo Cane featuring Javier Mendoza.
The concert runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Gazebo Park, 8180 Big Bend Blvd. in Old Orchard.
Two more concerts will follow: The People’s Key performs on Friday, Sept. 17, and Jake’s Leg will take to the stage on Friday, Sept. 24.
Bring a lawn chair and picnic basket with carry out or delivery from an Old Orchard restaurant and enjoy music from popular local favorites. Free parking is available in lots throughout the business district and on the street.