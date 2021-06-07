The Making Music Concert Series at Kirkwood Park is back! Widely acclaimed for its top-notch performers in a variety of genres and musical styles, the series celebrates the joy of fine music while promoting community engagement.

Concerts are held Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. at Lions’ Amphitheater and are free and open to the public. Donations welcome. Mask wearing is encouraged, but not required.

This year’s lineup is:

•  June 26: STL Wind Symphony

•  July 10: Ross Bell Band

•  July 24: Serapis

•  Aug. 21: Roadhouse Kings

•  Aug. 28: Southside Creole Playboys

An additional performance by Americana and country rock band Rosewood will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m. on Walker Lake.

The series is produced by the Kirkwood Arts Commission and sponsored by Kirkwood Electric and the Kirkwood Parks and Recreation Department.