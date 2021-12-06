I am writing as a concerned resident of the Sugar Creek Ranch neighborhood in Kirkwood, which was recently designated an official Kirkwood Historic District by the city’s Landmarks Commission.
The goal of achieving this designation was to protect our neighborhood’s nearly pristine condition from inappropriately designed infill should any of the homes fall victim to tear down, and to generally protect its historic integrity. We have recently learned of a threat to that integrity.
A local developer has purchased a lot in our subdivision with a home that is potentially slated for tear down. In addition, he has purchased another two-acre lot directly behind it with a West Adams address with the goal of building a new home overlooking Sugar Creek Valley. Other homes in this area on Adams are accessed via small bridges built over the creek connecting to long driveways leading up the steep wooded hill.
Rather than constructing a costly bridge and driveway off Adams, the buyer has requested an easement from the planning and zoning committee to build a shared driveway on the lot he purchased in Sugar Creek Ranch in order to access this home that will in no way be a part of our historic subdivision. This alone damages the historic integrity of Sugar Creek Ranch. I also believe it will make it more challenging to find an appropriate buyer for the lot in our subdivision when he’s ready to sell it.
We hope the city of Kirkwood, which after much review named Sugar Creek Ranch as a designated Historic District, would not allow such an egregious action, and we ask the planning and zoning committee to carefully consider the ramifications of this action should it be granted.
Amy Burger
Kirkwood