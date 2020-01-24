No one was more surprised than members of the historic Old Community Baptist Church when they learned — from an article in the Webster-Kirkwood Times — of a request for redevelopment proposals for an area that included the church in Webster Groves.
During the Jan. 21 city council meeting, Rev. Eric Hayes, pastor of the 154-year-old African-American church at 238 W. Kirkham Ave., said he and the 150-member congregation were concerned about a project of which they hadn’t been informed.
Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch apologized to Hayes and the congregation for leaving them out of the loop.
“We’re sorry for the miscommunication, and none of us wants to do anything to harm the church,” she said.
The Webster Groves City Council on Jan. 7 approved authorizing a request for redevelopment proposals for the area generally bounded by North Rock Hill Road on the west, West Kirkham Avenue on the north, Gore Avenue on the east and West Pacific Avenue on the south.
The city’s objectives in redevelopment would be to remediate conditions that could lead to the area becoming blighted, and to remove conditions that constitute an “economic or social liability” to the city. To facilitate redevelopment of the area, the city will consider use of redevelopment incentives, officials said.
Proposals must be submitted to the city by Feb. 4.
Hayes said news of a potential redevelopment plan “was a shock to the church, something we had not heard anything about.”
“Our congregants are in an uproar,” he said, adding that he had heard from others in the community, including leaders from other churches, who also were concerned.
During the public comment period resident Elyssa Sullivan said the church is, “intertwined with the establishment of black freedom, black land ownership, black education, and black excellence in our region. It hurt my heart to hear from Rev. Hayes that he found out about this issue the same way I did – happened to see it in the paper.”
Resident Sarah Richardson, who is running for a seat on the council, suggested the city make sure it does its best to make the redevelopment process as transparent as it can be. She said that when bids come in, they should be shared with the public.
Mayor Welch said she hoped to attend a church congregant meeting this week to talk about redevelopment plans for the area.
“You would be included in plans if Old Community wants to do something,” she said. “We will protect what you want to do with the church.”