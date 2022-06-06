The following quote was reported in the May 20 Webster-Kirkwood Times from Webster Mayor Arnold:
“We need to have a discussion with our firefighters,” Mayor Laura Arnold said. “We figured out how to do this. Now, what is it that they can do to help us with this budget situation? Because here we are using a significant portion of our American Rescue Plan funds and that means we’re not using them for something else.”
Mayor, the firefighters didn’t ask for a truck; your budget-unfriendly fire chief did. You know, the one who had to be put through the fire academy, costing taxpayers more money. The firefighters would much rather be able to put food on their tables at home. Make no mistake, this firetruck request is from your administration, not the firefighters.
Scott Franklin
Webster Groves