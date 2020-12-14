I have read with interest the comments of some of my friends and neighbors about the proposed new development in Webster by SG Collaborative.
The comments I have seen have been negative. The concerns raised in previous letters are important. I am confident that the density, traffic and environmental issues can be addressed during the planning process. I want to present some positive comments and also address some of the concerns:
• The community will benefit from some great apartments. Webster Groves suffers from a lack of rental housing, which is needed and will be utilized primarily by young adults and empty nesters.
• The present location is unattractive and provides little benefit to the community.
• We will benefit from the additional taxes this project will pay to our city and support for our schools.
• This project should not overcrowd our school system since apartments usually do not house large families with school age children.
• The apartments will be a source of economic development for our community. Residents will have a short walk to the stores and restaurants on Lockwood and Gore avenues.
• The apartments will convert a dead zone in our city to one of vibrancy.
• Most important, the project will improve the inclusiveness of our community by providing some workforce housing units. These units will encompass rents that are affordable for teachers, nurses, social workers and retail workers who would like to live in Webster Groves.
• I have been gratified to see the strong outpouring in Webster for racial justice and inclusiveness. This project is a small step toward achieving that justice. There clearly needs to be more refinement to the proposed plan. Let’s take the time for dialogue to develop mutually agreeable solutions for the good of our community.
Paul Dribin
Webster Groves