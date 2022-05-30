It’s concerning and sad to read story after story of harm done by our current city manager Dr. Peoples and elected officials to our first responders.
In April, a Webster Groves fire captain was fired after 18 years of service to our city because he had not returned quickly enough to full duty after an injury sustained on the job. A similar situation involving a different employee a few years back was handled differently. That person did not lose employment. Now, after pushback from the firefighters’ union, our city manager denies our captain was terminated. Documentation says otherwise. (Note: The captain has since been reinstated.)
Last year, our city manager broke with tradition by denying continued pay to a first responder who had been called up for active military duty. Dr. Peoples then published on the front page of Webster’s online newsletter how pleased she was that the employee lost his arbitration case and would not be paid.
A few months back, our first responders lost promised retirement benefits. During Dr. People’s first year on the job, things got bad enough that the firefighters’ union sued the city. Litigation is expensive for our cash-strapped town. Low morale is worse.
Now I read a quote from our current mayor after the council approved the purchase of a much-needed ladder truck: “We need to have a discussion with our firefighters. We figured out how to do this. Now, what is it that they can do to help us with this budget situation?” Mayor Laura Arnold said.
Really? Firefighters’ jobs are to protect us, not fix a large budget deficit not of their making.
I encourage all residents and business owners to let our city government know that we truly value our excellent municipal police and fire departments. Budget problems should not deny us their service or cost them their jobs.
Rhonda Carsten
Webster Groves