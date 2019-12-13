I am increasingly concerned by the tone and the choices provided by the forces who favor school expansion seemingly on a whim or for their own personal interests.
Consultation by an independent actuary should be required before any decision is reached.
Considering the nationwide declining birthrate over the last four years, the gentrification of Kirkwood (household size is declining) and the interest in private schools, one should expect a lower attendance in the future.
Shorter term needs can be addressed in different scenarios.
Kirkwood