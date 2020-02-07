As I speak with friends regarding the upcoming April 7, bond vote for a new Kirkwood elementary school, many people have no idea exactly where the 13 acre tract in question is located. Importantly, the land is completely surrounded by single family homes on Lindeman (on the east), Dougherty Ferry (on the north), Rieth Terrace (on the west), and Grassy Ridge (on the south). This land is on the highest north point of Sugar Creek Valley.
It is natural habitat for deer, red fox, coyote, wild turkey, possum, barn owl and numerous bird species. Should a new school be built here, not only would Kirkwood lose one of the few remaining wild places, but residential neighbors could be impacted by severe water run-off to the southeast and southwest. For those owners of single family homes in Kirkwood who have suffered due to new overbuilt lot coverage and resultant water runoff problems, just imagine what a new school, driveways, parking lots and play grounds will do to neighbors. Even today after a heavy rain, water pours downhill from the north, across Adams near Lindeman.
Sugar Creek residents bravely and successfully fought a rezone in Sugar Creek recently. Please stand with this western Kirkwood neighborhood to reject an ill-conceived, grossly expensive, and completely unnecessary project.
