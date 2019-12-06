Ideas about how to make streets safer in Missouri’s small cities — including Kirkwood — will be the focus of a consortium of three Missouri municipal entities being assembled to study the concept of Complete Streets.
“People are really getting it. I think we’re all just tired of people dying on the streets,” said City Council Member Maggie Duwe, who will represent Kirkwood in the consortium. “Can we stop all of it? We cannot. Can we stop a lot of it? I think we can.”
The death of 88-year-old Edward Schaeffer, who was struck by a car that failed to heed a pedestrian traffic signal as he was crossing North Geyer Road in August 2017, has been a major impetus in both official and public interest in safer streets, Duwe said.
Kirkwood is one of three Missouri cities — or group of cities — chosen to form a consortium. The others are Joplin and a group of suburban municipalities called Eastern Jackson County, near Kansas City. Sponsor of the program is Smart Growth America (SGA), a Washington, D.C., advocacy group supporting what it regards as wholesome urban development, especially in transportation. SGA in previous years also sponsored three-city consortia in Tennessee and Colorado.
Council Members Mark Zimmer and Kara Wurtz will join Duwe as members of Kirkwood’s delegation to the consortium. City staff also will be participating: Ben Bensing, Chris Krueger and Rick Holesinger of the department of public services; Jonathan Raiche, head of the planning department; Kyle Henke of parks and recreation and Gary Baldridge of the police department.
Duwe reported on Kirkwood’s selection to the consortium at the city council’s Nov. 21 meeting.
The group will hold three meetings, one in each of the three participating municipal jurisdictions. They will be held every other month, beginning in January, with curricula building from one session to the next, all concentrating on the implementation of the Complete Streets doctrine of improving the safety of urban streets.
Complete Streets seeks to make streets more accommodating to pedestrians and cyclists, especially the elderly, those struggling with disabilities and children on their way to school.
The first objective will be educational, Duwe said. Just raising awareness of the need to share streets with those traveling by means other than motor vehicles will be a great first step, she believes.
Duwe, an ardent cyclist, gave an example from her own experience.
“I was on my bike out on Adams and I was going across Holmes. I was aware of a car on my left in the lane — I was in the bike lane. And that guy turned, I mean right in front of me. Luckily, I got my brakes on, but I don’t know how I didn’t run into the side of the car,” Duwe said.
Drivers simply don’t pay sufficient attention to bicycles, Duwe said. “People sometimes get into a huge hurry, aren’t aware, don’t see the bikes.”
Kirkwood will implement Complete Streets over a period of years, under its Vision Zero Action Plan, which already has been added to the fiscal year 2021 budget, said Mayor Tim Griffin. A request for qualifications for a consulting firm for the program will be published in January, with a view toward beginning a program in April, when the new fiscal year begins, Chief Administrative Officer Russel Hawes reported to the council in August.
Meanwhile, the city is researching crash data and deliberating on a means of raising public awareness of the dimension of the public safety problem, Hawes’ report said.
Public education is “going to be a major part of Vision Zero — major,” said Duwe.