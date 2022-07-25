In April of 2017, Emma Kelley stepped on the track to run the 800-meter at the Charlie Beck Invitational hosted by University City High School. She was a freshman on Webster Groves High School’s junior varsity team.
“I was so nervous to run my first track race ever,” said Kelley, a 2020 graduate who now runs track at Washington University. “I remember talking to the girl on the line next to me. It was her first 800-meters also.”
The starter pistol sounds, sending runners on their two lap journey. Kelley remembers trying to stay with everyone on that first lap. She did, and felt even stronger on the second lap. Kelley won her first race, crossing the line in two minutes and 40 seconds.
During her last track season at Washington University, five years after her first 800-meter victory, Kelley claimed her title as an 800-meter All-American, taking second place at the NCAA Division III Outdoor National Track and Field Championships. Much like her first 800-meter race in 2017, Kelley said she was nervous going into nationals.
“These were the fastest girls I had ever run against,” she said. “Even though I came in second at indoor nationals, I knew this race was going to be a lot more competitive.”
Kelley finished her first lap in 62 seconds.
Gordon Reiter, assistant track and field coach for Washington University, said he knew then that it was going to be a good race for Kelley. Reiter, who was inducted into the Missouri Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2013, said he wasn’t surprised at how competitive Kelley was in the early stages of the race.
“I know her and I know she is strong enough to be able to run the second lap just as competitively as she ran the first lap — and she did,” Reiter said.
Kelley follows a great group of track athletes to have come out of Webster Groves. The list includes Ivory Crockett, who graduated from Webster Groves High School in 1968 and then went on to hold the world record in the 100-yard dash with a time of 9.0 seconds. Annalise Wagner, from Webster Groves, once held the 800-meter record at Washington University.
At the national track meet, which was held in May at the Spire Institute in Ohio, Kelley competed against the current Division III 800-meter record holder, Esther Seeland. Kelley was able to hold Seeland off until the last turn into the homestretch.
Seeland crossed the line in two minutes and four seconds, with Kelley following just two seconds later. Kelley’s time was a personal best, securing second place at the national meet and beating Washington University’s school record.
“I was really happy with my 2:06 and how I ran the race,” she said. “It felt like one of the best 800s I had ever run.”
Along with her second-place finish in the 800-meter at nationals, Kelley was part of the 4x400-meter relay team, which took third place. Coach Reiter said her speed in the 400-meter sprint and her endurance makes her a good 800-meter athlete.
Kelley went undefeated in the 400-meter this season on the rare occasions she competed in the event. Her fastest time came in the UAA Conference Championships where she ran the one-lap race in 56.08 seconds. Head coach Jeff Stiles described Kelley as a dream.
“Her progress from high school through two years at Wash U has been astronomical,” Stiles said. “All credit goes to Reiter and Kelley and her teammates.”
Building On Success
Outside of her efforts on the track, Kelley is seeking a bachelor’s degree in psychology and brain sciences, and hopes to pursue a career in physical therapy. After graduating summa cum laude from Webster Groves High School, Kelley said she had to apply herself as a student athlete in college.
“Some professors are super accommodating about athletics while others are not, so it’s important to keep them all updated about my schedule at the beginning of the semester,” she said. “In college athletics, there is much more time put into the sport. Whether it be practice, lifting, travel or competing.”
Hoping to build on last season’s successes, Kelley is next looking to win first place in the 800-meter at nationals. She said she has learned to trust her coach with each and every workout.
“Even if I have a crappy workout or race, it doesn’t mean I’m not fit enough or ready to compete at a high level,” she said. “My coaches make sure we’ve done everything we need to prepare ourselves.”
Kaelin Triggs is a journalism student at Webster University and is an intern at the Webster-Kirkwood Times.