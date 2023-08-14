Nearly every day, my wife and I walk our dog in our neighborhood. This morning the television meteorologists said rain was to the southwest. So, about 8 a.m. the three of us embarked on our hike. As we were about a quarter mile from home on a busy street, it started to rain rather seriously. We took shelter under trees at a nearby home. It rained steadily for three of four minutes.
As we resumed our walk, a young girl came running from the house carrying an umbrella, closely followed by her mother, offering us the umbrella. We politely declined the offer and continued our walk, impressed and grateful for parents raising children and teaching them empathy, compassion and generosity. Kirkwood is one of the best places to live (anywhere).
Morris E. Fletcher
Kirkwood