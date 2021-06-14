Digital Strike, located in Webster Groves at 8793 Big Bend Blvd., is seeking to sponsor 20 St. Louis area high school graduates (or those with a GED equivalent) to further their learning through Grow with Google certification courses.
These programs are designed to open the door for students to enter the job market at salaries of up to $75,000. Through Grow with Google courses students may become certified in data analytics, IT, project management and UX design. Digital Strike is also giving new laptops to awarded students.
Digital Strike is currently seeking applications from qualified students who want to further their education without a formal college education.
Apply online at tinyurl.com/zj2etdef through July 30. Winners will be announced on Aug. 13.