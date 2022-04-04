Raffle To Win A 1924 Model T
Now through June 19, enter a raffle for a chance to win a 1924 Model T Coupe. Tickets are $25 each or five for $100. Two tickets to the National Museum of Transportation are included with each transaction — a $30 value. Other prizes include gift cards, mobile detailing and more. A winner will be drawn each day from June 12 through June 19.
American Orphan Automobiles Exhibit
The “American Orphan Automobiles Through The Ages” exhibit is open in the William R. and Laura Rand Orthwein Education & Visitor Center at the National Museum of Transportation now through Oct. 20, 2022. Admission is included with regular museum admission.
An “Orphan Car” is described as any marque of motor vehicle built by a manufacturer that has discontinued business entirely. The exhibit includes a 1907 Simplo, 1912-13 Chase mail truck, 1926 Studebaker Special Six Coach, 1957 Desoto Firesweep and a 1978 Firebird Trans AM.
The exhibit also includes the Gerstenlager Bookmobile. Guests can not only go inside this late 1960s to early 1970s bookmobile, but also purchase books on display. Book sale proceeds benefit the Museum’s “ALL Aboard” Program, which provides children in the community a chance to experience the museum regardless of their ability to pay. Through “ALL Aboard,” tickets are donated to underserved populations, children in foster care and those children receiving ongoing medical care.