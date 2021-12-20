Webster-Rock Hill Ministries is seeking donations this season to help make the holidays brighter for those in need.
The pandemic hit those most vulnerable the hardest and it continues to take its toll. According to the American Family Survey, 40% of low-income Americans experienced an economic crisis in the last year.
In the second year of the pandemic, Webster-Rock Hill Ministries remains focused on its goals — alleviating hunger, assisting with utility payments, providing legal consultations, connecting with the community and linking neighbors to resources.
There are many ways residents can support this work. To make a contribution, visit wrhm.org/help-us. Recurring donations help Webster-Rock Hill Ministries plan throughout the year and ensure a consistent level of resources. Employers may match gifts — check with your HR department or supervisor.
Webster-Rock Hill Ministries can also accept distribution from IRAs and donations of stock.