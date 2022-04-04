Join Missouri Poet Laureate Maryfrances Wagner on Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to noon, for a writing workshop hosted by the St. Louis Writers Guild.
The free workshop will be held in person at The Lodge Des Peres, 1050 Des Peres Road, and will also be live-streamed on Zoom. For the Zoom link, find the turquoise “Join current SLWG meeting” button at the top of the St. Louis Writers Guild’s Events page at www.stlwritersguild.org/events.
Wagner will present a three-part exercise using an object to provide direction in writing, whether literal or subconscious. The exercise provides multiple possibilities for writing poetry or prose. Participants should bring two objects for the workshop — things with no personal connection or significance of any kind.
Wagner will also discuss her role as poet laureate, her path to writing and read a few poems.
About Maryfrances Wagner
Wagner began her service as Missouri’s Poet Laureate in 2021, performing her poem “Missouri” at the Statehood Day ceremony from the state capital building steps on Aug. 10, 2021. Her newest books are “The Silence of Red Glass” and “The Immigrants’ New Camera.” “Solving for X” will be available in 2022.
Wagner co-edits the I-70 Review, serves on The Writers Place board, and was the 2020 Missouri Individual Artist of the Year. Her poems have appeared in New Letters, Midwest Quarterly, Laurel Review, American Journal of Poetry, Poetry East, Voices in Italian Americana, Main Street Rag, Rattle and “Unsettling America: An Anthology of Contemporary Multicultural Poetry.”
For more information about Wagner, visit www.maryfranceswagnerwriter.fieldinfoserv.com.