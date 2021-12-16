Children have one last chance to catch Santa and his live reindeer this weekend at the National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road.
Santa will visit the museum from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, and Sunday, Dec. 19. His live reindeer will visit from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 18. Visits with Santa and the reindeer are included with admission.
The museum is also hosting several other holiday activities. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, plus Dec. 20, 21, 27 and 28. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and first responders, and $5 for children ages 3-11.
For more information call 314-965-6212 or visit www.tnmot.org.