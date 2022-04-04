Join Kirkwood United Methodist Church for a recital of flute and piano music on Friday, April 1, at 7 p.m., in the Sanctuary, 201 W. Adams Ave.
This free concert features pieces from historically underrepresented composers, including jazz and dance styles from the Americas. Enjoy upbeat rhythms of classical and jazz pieces sprinkled with dazzling tone colors and special effects.
While admission is free, donations will be collected for the Puerto Rico Center for Collaborative Piano with the Díaz-del Moral Foundation.
Donations will go to help fund bilingual (Spanish and English), affordable international summer music festival experiences for the students, and amateur and professional musicians that the foundation hosts each year in Puerto Rico. More information can be found at www.prccp.org.