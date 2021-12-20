No Leash Needed Coming To Kirkwood
Dog training, day care and boarding chain No Leash Needed is coming to Kirkwood on Monday, Dec. 20.
No Leash Needed, 902 S. Kirkwood Road, offers dog training by certified professionals with years of experience working with dogs of all breeds. The company has trained over 2,000 dogs in the greater St. Louis area. The facility also offers doggie day care, boarding and grooming.
Learn more about No Leash Needed and its Kirkwood location at www.noleashneeded.com/locations/kirkwood.
Sugarfire Smoke House Headed To Kirkwood This Summer
Sugarfire Smoke House will soon open in Kirkwood. The barbecue chain’s 17th location is expected to open in mid-2022 at 469-471 N. Kirkwood Road, the former location of Mirage Spa & Recreation and the Kirkwood Pizzeria.
Sugarfire is owned by the same restaurant group as Hi-Pointe Drive-In and Chicken Out, both of which opened locations in Kirkwood over the summer.
Zushi Sushi Now Open in Webster
Zushi, a new Japanese tapas, ramen and sushi bar, is now open in Webster Groves at 1263 S. Laclede Station Road in Yorkshire Plaza.
Zushi offers a large mix of authentic Japanese cuisine including ramen, udon, sushi, pork katsu and other dishes.
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Zushi is open for dine-in and carry out.
Call 314-455-4141 or visit facebook.com/Zushi1263 for more information.
The Edge Fitness Open in Shrewsbury
The Edge Fitness Clubs recently opened its third St. Louis area location at 7315 Watson Road in Dierbergs Plaza in Shrewsbury. A grand opening took place Saturday, Dec. 4, with members and guests filling the 40,000-square-foot fitness club.
The Shrewsbury location is now open for workouts and includes a wide range of amenities including group exercise classes, personal training, a women’s training studio, Edge Kids programming, an Edge Cinema, saunas in both locker rooms and more. Memberships range from $9.99 to $32.99 per month based on amenities included in each membership option.
Members can join online at www.edgeshrewsbury.com or call 314-732-4875. Everyone is invited to stop in for a free workout to try all amenities before the New Year. Club hours are 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. (24 hours) Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.