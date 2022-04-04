Tickets are now on sale for the Ms. Missouri Senior Pageant, which will be held Sunday, May 1, at 2 p.m., at the Florissant Civic Center Theatre, 1 James Eagan Drive in Florissant.
Enjoy a variety type show that will include the crowning of the new queen. Contestants — women who are 60 years and older — will perform their talent, participate in a gown walk and share their philosophy on life.
Tickets are $ 15 in advance, $17 at the door. Group rates are available for 10 or more. For tickets, call the box office t 314-921-5678.