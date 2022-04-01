Visit Downtown Kirkwood on Fridays in April for a Flutterby Hunt!
What is a Flutterby? A Flutterby is the latest creation from Kirkwood’s Seeds of Happiness Guy, Mark Borella. Borella created these fun and colorful butterflies to spread happiness and adventure in his hometown. Twelve Flutterbys will be planted in the Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District by the Seeds of Happiness team on April 1, 8, 22 and 29.
If you find a Flutterby, it’s yours to keep. If the Flutterby is red, you can keep it and you’re also the winner of a $20 gift certificate good for shopping and dining in Downtown Kirkwood. Red Flutterbys may be presented at the Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District office at 130 E. Jefferson Ave. during business hours to claim prizes.
Each Flutterby has a QR code attached. Use it to visit the special Seeds of Happiness landing page to enter for a chance to win an art print by Borella or a full bouquet of Flutterbys. There will be 10 winners in all.
The Downtown Kirkwood Flutterby Hunt is coordinated by the Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District and Seeds of Happiness. Since 1975, the Downtown Kirkwood organization has served businesses and property owners in Downtown Kirkwood through marketing, public area enhancements and administration of Kirkwood Farmers’ Market.
About Seeds of Happiness
Seeds of Happiness started in 2006 as leftover lumps of clay that Borella made into little smiles to give to friends who were going through a hard time and needed a little smile. The seeds and smiles spread. The first seeds have grown into a creative studio/store on Prospect Avenue in Kirkwood and an online business. Contact smiles@seedsofhappiness.com for more information.