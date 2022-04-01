The Kirkwood Farmers’ Market will begin its 46th season on Saturday, April 2. The market is located in the heart of Downtown Kirkwood, just east of the historic Kirkwood Train Station at 150 E. Argonne Drive.
Kirkwood Farmers’ Market is owned by Kirkwood and administered by the Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District. The market is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Some of the opening weekend vendors include:
Farrar Out Farm
- Forgotten Kingdom Fungi
- On the Wind Organic Blueberries
- The Summit All Seasons Market
- Brad’s Kettle Corn
- Honey Bee’s Biscuits + Good Eats
- Hope Soaperie
- La Canasta Co.
- La Cosecha Coffee Roasters
- Looking Meadow
- Love My Candles
- More Please Bakery
- Pete’s Pops
- Sedara Sweets
- Taste of Jack’s
- The Refill Effect
- The Tamale Man
- Tropical Moose Shaved Ice
- Flowers To-Go-Go
- Missouri Wildflowers
- St. Louis Hosta Society
As the season progresses, local produce becomes more plentiful and more vendors will join the market. For the best selection from local producers and farmers, visit the market early on Saturday mornings.
For a complete listing of market vendors and their hours of operation, visit downtownkirkwood.com.
For additional information about the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market, contact Market Master Kori Thompson at 314-822-0084 or visit www.downtownkirkwood.com.
Tunes At Ten
On Saturday mornings, May through September, beginning at 10 a.m., enjoy live music from local bands performing at the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market.
This season features:
- May 7: Rewind
- May 28: Salt of the Earth
- June 4: Mississippi Crossing
- June 18: Salt of the Earth
- July 2: Mississippi Crossing
- July 16: Back Page Agenda
- July 30: Rewind
- Aug. 13: Sadie Hawkins Day Band
- Aug. 27: Southside Creole Playboys
- Sept. 10: Fox Creek Band
Peach Festival
The annual Peach Festival will be held at the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market on Saturday, July 16, beginning at 10 a.m. Enjoy everything peachy and live music by Back Page Agenda.