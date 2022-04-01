Two events are upcoming at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Street.
The Gallery Program
The inaugural exhibition of The Gallery Program, presented in the new Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, runs from March 30 to June 25.
The exhibition features photography by Bailey Elizabeth Rogers and mixed media pieces by Marceline Saphian and Catherine Anne Morgan.
Family Movie Night
Join Kirkwood Parks and Recreation at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center for a Family Movie Night on Friday, April 1.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The movie will start at 7 p.m.
The movie shown will be “The Wizard of Oz.” No outside food or beverages are permitted, but concessions will be available for purchase.
The event is free to attend, but reservations are required at www.kpacmovienight.eventbrite.com.