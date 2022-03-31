A benefit concert for Ukraine will be held on Monday, April 4, at 7:30 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, 100 E. Adams Ave.
Several local professional string players will volunteer their time and talent to play a program of works by Mozart, Sibelius and Grieg under the direction of conductor Wendy Lea.
An offering will be taken, and all donations will go to Presbyterian Disaster Assistance. The group will use all funds raised for emergency humanitarian aid in Ukraine such as food, shelter, medicines, diapers and personal hygiene products.
To make a donation online, visit: www.pda.pcusa.org and follow the prompts.