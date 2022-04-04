Community Gospel Choir of St. Louis will present a free concert on Saturday, May 21, at 3:30 p.m., at the Kirkwood Lions Amphitheater in Kirkwood Park. Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs and refreshments.
Community Gospel Choir has been on a two-year live performance hiatus due to COVID, and the choir is excited to return to live performances.
“The choir produced two live virtual concerts during COVID, but gospel music is meant to be performed live and in person,” said Suzanne Palmer, artistic director and conductor of the Community Gospel Choir. “We have been working hard on this music, and we feel the audience will be moved by not just the music, but our message of racial unity.”
Bringing together singers from all backgrounds, the Community Gospel Choir seeks to build bridges that restore unity to community. The choir was formed in the summer of 2007 and has grown to more than 50 members. It has become recognized as one of the premier gospel choirs in the region, as well as one of the most diverse choirs.