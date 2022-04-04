The Webster Groves Nature Study Society and the Webster University Sustainability Studies Committee will join together on Thursday, April 7, at 7 p.m., to host a presentation by Don Corrigan on his book, “American Roadkill: Animal Victims of Our Busy Highways.” The free, public event will be held in the conference room of Webster University’s Emerson Library on Edgar Road, across from the Loretto Hilton Theatre in Webster Groves. Parking is available at the university garage on Garden Avenue just east of Edgar Road.
“American Roadkill” chronicles the one million animals lost to traffic mishaps every day in America and new efforts to reduce the carnage. More than $300 million dollars has been allocated in the 2022 Infrastructure Bill passed by Congress to address such wildlife loss.
In light of current world events, author Corrigan said he plans to focus on “thought leaders who have made the point that if we care more about the fate of wildlife, we will care more about each other.”
Those thought leaders include Rachel Carson, Joseph Grinnell, Saint Francis of Assisi, Pope Francis, Gary L. Francione, Timothy Findlay and a growing number of self-proclaimed roadkill artists.
The Webster Groves Nature Study Society recently celebrated 100 years of studying and advocating for the region’s flora and fauna. The Webster University Sustainability Studies Committee is a group of faculty who teach about nature, environmental sciences and sustainable lifestyles.