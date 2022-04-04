Sam Von Bondermilk of Glendale enjoys a recent issue of the Times. We’re doggone grateful for your readership, Sam!
April 1, 2022
Contrary to the dubious Preserve Webster Groves PAC ad in the WK Times (March 18), our charter form of government does not bestow autocratic powers on the mayor or council members, and ordinances do not move forward without majority support.
The North Webster Neighborhood Coalition is happy to announce our endorsements for the Webster Groves Municipal Election on April 5.
I highly recommend Laura Arnold for mayor of Webster Groves. I’ve known Laura for almost 20 years. I’ve spent countless hours volunteering with her at our church and Webster-Rock Hill Ministries. She is one of the most hard-working, smart, thoughtful people I know. I trust that she will list…
I am writing in support of Emily Hixson Shepherd for Webster Groves City Council. During 2020 and 2021, I became more engaged with what was happening in our community and our local government. I found accessing information to be tricky and cutting through polarized viewpoints to be just as d…