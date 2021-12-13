The Webster Equity Bridge and the Alliance for Interracial Dignity are starting a community book read.
The first book will be “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together” by Heather McGhee. Plan to read from now to January, and then discuss in late January and early February.
The book study will explore the social and economic costs of racism that everyone pays. McGhee shows that racism is the understory of many problems in America, from rising student debt to collapsing infrastructure. She discusses how the false notion of a “zero-sum paradigm” has resulted in a mindset among many white Americans that they’ll suffer if Black Americans make gains. Ultimately, McGhee makes the case for racial unity.
Organizers are looking forward to this opportunity for neighbors to work together to build a community of learners interested in nurturing each other’s perspectives, growth and humanity.
More information about where to check out or purchase discounted copies of the book and how to register to join a discussion, visit tinyurl.com/63119reads or allianceforinterracialdignity.org.
Alliance Meeting Dec. 16
The Alliance for Interracial Dignity will host its December community meeting via Zoom on Thursday, Dec. 16, from 7 to 8:30 p.m, to learn more about the practice of behavioral health partnerships with first responders.
Guest speakers include Felicia Spratt, MS, LPC, clinical director of 911 Diversion/Behavioral Health Response; and Bart Andrews, Ph.D., chief clinical officer/Behavioral Health Response.
Join in to learn about this program and to open minds to alternative police partnerships and the pursuit of a more holistic vision of public safety. Visit www.AllianceForInterracialDignity.org to register and receive the Zoom link.