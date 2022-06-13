In January, Webster Groves Firefighter Captain Salvo Parenti was deployed for military service with the U.S. Air Force. Earlier this year, the Webster Groves Firefighters Community Outreach asked the community for cards, pictures and signs to fill his wall during his deployment. The project was recently completed, and Parenti said he looks at the wall to remember home when he is lonely. Parenti has been with the city of Webster Groves since 2009 and is currently the only active serving military member for the city.