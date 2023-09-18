Over the past 40 years, the Webster Groves McDonald’s in Old Orchard has seen four owners, more than a dozen managers, a tear down and rebuild, and transitioned from cashiers to kiosks.
One constant — at least until the shutdown forced by the pandemic — was cheerful crew member Cindy Stemmer.
Folks might not know her by name, but her positive attitude and welcoming personality were known far and wide. Stemmer, who likely waited on tens of thousands of customers in her 35-year tenure at McDonald’s, could now use a little help from that same community.
Cindy Stemmer, and her sister and caretaker Claudia Stemmer, have fallen behind on paying the taxes on the modest home they live in and own on Marshall Avenue in Webster Groves. They have been put on notice, and will lose the house if they don’t come up with at least $4,186.
Between medication and food, the Stemmers cannot afford to pay the taxes on the home Cindy Stemmer has lived in nearly all of her life. The past three years of taxes on the house total nearly $7,800. Interest and penalties add another $2,830.
“When I think of losing it … ” Cindy Stemmer said, shaking her head, without the words to complete the sentence.
Cindy Stemmer, 66, is living on a meager Social Security check of $690 a month. Although she has had a lifelong physical disability that affects her mobility, she refuses to pursue receiving disability or other low-income government assistance programs, holding that there are others with greater need.
A 1977 graduate of Webster Groves High School, Stemmer worked as a cafeteria sub in the Webster Groves School District prior to being employed by McDonald’s. Two of her favorite McDonald’s memories include the time she dressed up as the Hamburglar and getting her photo taken with Charlie Strong, central zone president for McDonalds USA. She even has a trading card signed by Ronald McDonald himself.
Stemmer’s dedication to the job and her work ethic were evident. A non-driver, she got to work by any method possible. Toward the end of her tenure, childhood friend John Fletcher drove her to and from work.
“She would have to wake up at 4 a.m. and arrive at work at by 5:30 a.m. to make it from the car to clock in by 6 a.m.,” explained Fletcher, who is a lifelong resident of Webster Groves, 1979 graduate of Webster Groves High School and works as a custodian at Clark Elementary School.
Customers at McDonald’s knew and loved Cindy Stemmer during her time there. One of them, John Hancock, commended her for her work ethic, sense of humor and the smiles she always brought customers.
“You are a huge inspiration to me,” Hancock wrote in a letter to Stemmer. “You were not dealt with the best of cards physically, but your spirit is so strong and healthy. You stand taller than most people I know.”
Cindy Stemmer walked with a cane, then graduated to a walker and later a wheelchair when her legs failed her during the last five years of her employment.
Toward the end of her time at McDonald’s, Fletcher would carry her from the car into the restaurant.
Cindy Stemmer said when the pandemic hit, she decided to retire earlier than planned.
“It was the hardest phone call I had to make,” she said.
These days, Cindy Stemmer is into anything St. Louis Cardinals, as is evident by her room décor and attire, some of which were given to her by McDonald’s customers who learned of her love for the Cardinals.
Cindy Stemmer still keeps in touch with a few of her old managers and even calls the store once a week. She said she misses all of her old customers and thinks of them often.
Her advice to those who are now embarking on their own employment journey is simple: “Your job is your responsibility. Treat people how you want to be treated.”
As Cindy Stemmer has always treated others with kindness and respect, Fletcher has set up an online fundraising campaign through Go Fund Me to help the Stemmer sisters pay their real estate taxes and continue to live in the house where they grew up. Donations can be made at gofundme.com/f/cindy-stemmer-working-while-walker-bound.