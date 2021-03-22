There will be a virtual opening reception for the Greater Webster Groves Community Photography Exhibition on Friday, March 19, at 5 p.m.
The exhibition is a collaboration between the May Gallery at Webster University and Webster Arts. Of the 100 entries received, 29 photographs were selected.
The exhibition will be on display through April 9 in the May Gallery, located in the Sverdrup building at 8300 Big Bend Blvd. on the campus of Webster University.
To see the show in person, you must take part in a health screening at Webster University’s campus safety office located at 572 Garden Ave.