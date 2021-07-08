A family, a community and countless friends are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Kara Wrice, who drowned in the Meramec River in Castlewood State Park last week.
Wrice, who would have been a junior at Webster Groves High School this fall, was a straight-A student, standout volleyball player, lifeguard and model. The smart, outgoing teenager had dreams of moving to New York City to pursue her modeling career, according to her father Karl Wrice.
He described his daughter as someone others wanted to be around.
“Everyone adored her — there were so many people who loved her. She didn’t have an enemy,” said Karl Wrice of Rock Hill. “There’s so many victims here ... not just Kara.”
Wrice’s classmates, volleyball teammates, teachers, modeling cohorts and many others are left grappling with the sudden loss. Webster Groves High School had counselors available earlier this week and will continue to provide support to students, parents, teachers and alumni.
“This won’t hit some students until school starts or until the volleyball season starts and she’s not there, so we’ll have supports all year long,” Webster Groves High School Assistant Principal John Thomas said.
Thomas, a neighbor to the family, called Wrice the “all-American girl.”
“She was smart, personable, hardworking, beautiful ... and she had so much promise,” he said. “It’s a life cut short, and a tragic, tragic example of what can happen in an instant.”
That couldn’t be more true for Wrice’s father, who said that even though his daughter was smart and usually very responsible, “she made a poor choice.” She had been drinking when she drowned on Friday, July 2. She and the friend she was with were also in a secluded area that was clearly marked “restricted,” her father added.
“People make poor choices ... a lot of times you get to live and tell about the stupid things you did, but unfortunately for us, there’s this tragic accident,” he said.
Kara Wrice was reported missing shortly after 3 p.m. that day after she went under the water of the Meramec River at Castlewood State Park and never resurfaced. The park was closed for hours as law enforcement and rescue agencies searched for Wrice. Law enforcement officials said heavy rain in the days prior increased the danger to swimmers. Wrice was not wearing a lifevest.
Her body was recovered around 8:30 p.m. that evening at the bottom of a 20-foot drop off in the river in the area where she had been swimming, according to her father.
“The water looks so calm — it’s deceptively calm,” he said. “It’s an unseen danger.”
Karl Wrice hopes what happened to his daughter might serve as a wake-up call for others. He hopes even one of her peers will avoid swimming in the Meramec or stop before deciding to drink.
“I know all these kids are doing it, but they shouldn’t be,” he said. “I hope at least one of them changes.”
He also hopes that parents won’t be afraid to monitor their teen’s phone. Karl Wrice had been unaware that his daughter was at Castlewood State Park until he and her mother, Lisa Wrice, were notified she was missing.
“I hope this helps save even one parent from the grief Lisa and I are suffering through right now,” he said. “I don’t want anyone else to be in this club.”
“No One Else Like Her”
Jeff and Mary Clarke of Mother Modeling Management, who discovered Wrice in 2018, said the teen will forever have a place in their hearts and at the agency’s St. Louis headquarters.
“We are heartbroken. She was a truly special girl and an important part of Mother,” Mary Clarke said, noting Wrice stood out in many ways.
“There was no one else like her and there never will be,” Clarke added. “Kara was the girl we knew to always speak up, help the other girls with their runway walk, and share her experiences, encouraging them to be their best. She was a leader, a bright spot in our day. We knew she was destined for great things, inside and outside of the modeling world.”
She modeled for Famous Footwear as well. When she wasn’t on the runway, Wrice also shined on the volleyball court. In addition to playing on the junior varsity squad at Webster Groves High School during her freshmen and sophomore years, she played on a select team for the Saint Louis Vision Volleyball Club.
“Kara was one of those kids who came in the gym and people would just light up,” said Jeff Ridgway, president of the club and head coach of the Webster Groves High School girls varsity volleyball team.
“She worked really hard to become a better player and put in the time necessary,” he added, noting she likely would have made the varsity team this year. “She was a good kid. She was very supportive of her teammates, and her teammates were very supportive of her. It’s a tragic loss and all of these kids are grieving.”
Ridgway said the team is already talking about how to honor Wrice.
“Supporting all of these girls (and other students) through this tragedy is so important,” he said. “We’ll look out for them as we go forward, and we’ll do it together and try to make something positive from it.”
Beyond the straight A’s and the spotlight on the runway and the court, Wrice shined wherever she went.
“Everyone she met would instantly like her — she was always smiling and happy,” said Adrieana Dyson, Wrice’s best friend since first grade. “She was crazy talented and beautiful. She found fun in every situation, was an amazing friend and she’d help you out in an instant no matter what you needed. I’ll miss her every day.”
It’s those everyday moments Karl Wrice said he’ll miss the most. The fun, silly moments during the family’s frequent games of “Phase 10,” making his daughter and her brothers or their friends bacon and blueberry pancakes on the weekends, or impromptu trips to Goodwill to look for New York sweatshirts.
Even though Wrice was close to both of her parents, Karl Wrice affectionately called her a “daddy’s girl.”
“Wherever I went, Kara was right there with me,” he said.
Continued Support
Students, parents, teachers and alumni needing support are encouraged to call Webster Groves High School at 314-963-6400 to be put in touch with a counselor.
Scholarship Fund
An online fundraiser for a scholarship in Wrice’s name raised more than $15,000 in less than a day, and donations are still being accepted through the GoFundMe campaign.
Funeral Arrangements
Wrice’s funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 11, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 9321 Litzsinger Road in Brentwood. The church opens at 11:30 a.m., and the service will be from 12 to 1 p.m.