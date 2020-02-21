Former Missouri poet laureate David Clewell passed away early Saturday, Feb. 15 at the age of 65, his relatives confirmed.
Clewell, author of 10 collections of poetry and more than 50 other works, was Missouri’s poet laureate from 2010 - 2012, as well as a long-time professor of literature at Webster University.
“David’s voice — on the page and in his public readings — gripped audiences with the rightness of his words to convey insights uniquely his own yet immediately recognizable for their truth,” said Webster University Chancellor Elizabeth Stroble. “His signature style conveyed warmth and good humor. I loved hearing David read, and I will long remember the delight he created as he invited us to look anew at ourselves and the life and times in which we live.”
Clewell earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and a master’s in fine arts in writing from Washington University St. Louis. He joined Webster University’s faculty in 1985 as an English and creative writing professor. In his first year, he created the Webster University Visiting Writers Series, which he coordinated until his death.
“David was not a poet — he was the Poet!” said Webster University President Julian Z. Schuster. “Like Andrei Voznesensky, whose poetry he greatly appreciated, David was one of the so-called ‘children of the ‘60s,’ a generation of thinkers who tasted intellectual freedom during the Cold War era. His innovative verse thrilled readers and irked those for whom humanism, solidarity, and love were just confusing emotions.”
Aside from his designation as poet laureate, Clewell’s other honors include the Felix Pollak Prize in Poetry for his collection “Now We’re Getting Somewhere,” the Lavan Poetry Prize from the Academy of American Poets; and the 1989 National Poetry Series, for “Blessings in Disguise.” In 2017, the Webster Groves Art Commission honored Clewell with the Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award.
Clewell lived in Webster Groves with his wife Patricia and son Ben, a Webster alumnus, who graduated in 2018.