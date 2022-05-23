The Webster Groves School District community is invited to a celebration of the life of Lee Drake, longtime teacher and chairman of the art department at Webster Groves High School, on Saturday, June 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the McPherson Room at Llywelyn’s Pub in Webster Groves.
Mr. Drake, who died in January at age 73, photographed school events and assisted with the school yearbook. He also wrote two books, “A Firebell in the Night” and “East St. Louis a Decade Remembered.”
Mr. Drake had retired after 38 years as chairman of the art department at Webster Groves High School.