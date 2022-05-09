Music has many benefits: It entertains, soothes, motivates and even promotes healing. But can music help a community heal racial divides?
That certainly is the premise of Community Gospel Choir of St. Louis. The choir is returning to live performing this spring after a two-year COVID-induced hiatus. It is carrying forward a message of racial healing through gospel music with a free concert on Saturday, May 21, 3:30 p.m., at the Kirkwood Lions Amphitheater in Kirkwood Park. Special guests will be members of the 17-piece Jazz Edge Orchestra.
“The fact that our choir uses gospel music to carry forward our message of unity is significant,” said Suzanne Palmer, artistic director and conductor for the choir. “African American spirituals and gospel are the foundation of almost all popular music, and it has an energy and message that is unparalleled. We are proud to carry that tradition forward.”
Even during the pandemic, the choir produced a number of virtual performances that generated even more fans.
“Singing live again is welcome to the performers and audiences. Gospel music is meant to be performed live,” Palmer said.
Palmer has more than 30 years’ experience as a music educator and conductor and works as a music teacher at Normandy School District.
“I joined this choir because its mission is so relevant to the struggles our country is going through right now. It combines my two passions — choral music and social justice.”
The choir was founded in 2007 and now has more than 60 members. It is recognized as one of the premier gospel choirs in St. Louis. In its 15-year history, the choir has never sold tickets to its concerts.
For more information about the Community Gospel Choir or becoming a member, visit communitygospelchoir.org.