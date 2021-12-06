The Webster Groves Women’s Garden Association recently nominated two local gardens to receive Citations of Commendation for beautification and community betterment from the Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri.
Algonquin Apartments, 55 S. Gore Ave., is taken care of by Hallie Ruhl. The front arc is filled with perennial and native plants, and the back features a patio and green space.
Digital Strike, located at the corner of Big Bend and South Gore, features several planting areas under the direction of Wes Westmeyer.
| photos courtesy of Anne Brown