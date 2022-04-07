Adult Easter Egg Hunt
Easter egg hunts aren’t just for kids anymore! Come to the main pavilion at Wehner Park in Shrewsbury on Friday, April 8, at 8 p.m., for an evening of seasonal fun for adults 21 and older.
Bring adult beverages, a decorated basket and a flashlight to find eggs filled with special prizes and other goodies from local merchants. The event will be held rain or shine.
Pre-registration is strongly encouraged, with limited walk-up registrations available. Cost is $10 in advance or $15 the night of, cash only. To register, call 314-963-5600.
Dog Egg Hunt
The 15th annual Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Dog Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, April 9, at 3 p.m., at the Blackburn Park Dogwood Pavilion, 421 Edgar Road in Webster Groves.
Each participant will receive a tennis ball and Frisbee, courtesy of Pet Supplies Plus, with a drawing available to win more prizes.
Cost is $5 per dog for residents, $7 per dog for non-residents. No more than two humans per dog permitted.
Registration is preferred at webstergroves.org/parksandreconline or by calling 314-963-5600.