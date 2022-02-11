First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, 10 W. Lockwood Ave., will host a community drive on its east parking lot on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Donations of new underwear, boxers, bras and socks in both kids and adult sizes are needed. Donors can participate in the drive-thru style event by turning right from eastbound Lockwood into the church parking lot, dropping off items through car windows to volunteers. The drive will benefit families in North City’s Walnut Park East neighborhood.
First Congregational Church of Webster Groves will hold a different drive on the first Saturday of each month. Next up will be a collection of feminine hygiene supplies on Saturday, March 6.