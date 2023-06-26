Tuesday, July 4, 10 a.m.
Lockwood Avenue at Selma Avenue to Memorial Park
(Elm Avenue and Glendale Road)
Parade Route
The parade, presented by Telle Tire and Auto this year, travels along a two-mile route through the streets of Webster Groves and draws a crowd of thousands of spectators.
The parade begins at Lockwood and Selma and travels west on Lockwood. It turns south on South Gore and travels down Gore to Big Bend. It then turns east on Big Bend and turns one last time south on Elm Avenue. The parade ends at Memorial Park (at Glendale Road and the entrance to the Webster Groves Recreation Complex).
Please note: Roads will be closed by 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, to prepare for the parade, so please keep that in mind when planning your morning. You may need to find alternate routes and arrive early.
Marshals
We are honored to have volunteers from Webster Groves Masonic Temple to serve as parade marshals again this year, lining up units, enforcing security measures and securing the course. We also welcome Webster Groves police officers, along with their counterparts from other surrounding municipalities to help maintain order and safety.
Grand Marshal
This year’s grand marshal is Judge Jim Whitney. Whitney, who has lived in Webster Groves for more than 30 years, is retiring from serving as the municipal judge for the city of Webster Groves for the past 26 years.
Judges
Parade judges have the honor of selecting parade units to receive awards in the various categories listed below. Awards will be given at the city council meeting on Tuesday, July 18. Judges for the parade are:
Ben Eckler has lived in Webster Groves for the past eight years with his wife, Annie. Their two boys attend Edgar Road Elementary School. Eckler serves as the chairman of the Webster Parks and Recreation Commission.
Tracy Downing is a fourth generation Webster Groves resident and serves on the Webster Parks and Recreation Commission. Her grandfather and grandmother were each raised on farms in Webster. Downing, who is a writer, and her husband, Don, have raised their four children here and love calling Webster Groves home.
Dan Meehan and his wife, Maria Wetzel, and their four boys have lived in Webster Groves for 16 years. Meehan is a sales rep for The North Face, and serves on the Webster Parks and Recreation Commission.
Awards
A first place (Best) and an honorable mention (Outstanding) winner will be awarded in each of the following categories: Children’s Entry, Civic Entry, Classic Entry, Commercial Entry, Performing Entry, Visiting Entry and Novelty Unit. Special Judges’ Awards consist of two awards for deserving units that impress the judges for various reasons.
Safety
Safety is of paramount importance, but parades have inherent risk, so it’s important that parade participants and spectators do all they can to help.
With regard to parade units, several safety measures are in place and enforced without exception. There will be no throwing of water balloons or large super soakers allowed from any parade unit or spectators. Each sizable motorized unit will have wheel walkers, whose job it is to keep the path clear in front and on the sides of the unit. Parade participants are not allowed to throw candy or other items from a moving unit; however, they may have walkers who will hand the items to spectators on the sidewalks. Violators should be reported to a parade marshal or police officer.
Along the parade route, parents and adults should keep close track of their children and ensure that they are not endangering themselves by running in front of a parade vehicle to get a piece of candy or trinket. Remain on the curb or behind it. There will be no sales of water, ice cream, etc., on the street minutes prior to start time until the conclusion of the event.
Parade Committee
Huge thanks goes out to the Parade Committee for all of their hard work in pulling together this big event!
This year’s Parade Committee includes: Karl Beke, Rudy Beuc, Jim Carpentier, Miles Lansing, Mark McCarthy and Scott A. Davis.